Another 195 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 195 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 58 from Khordha
- 35 from Sundargarh
- 17 from Bargarh
- 12 from Cuttack
- 11 from Bolangir
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Gajapati
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Puri
- 14 from State Pool
With another 195 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,687, said the H & FW Dept.
