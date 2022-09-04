COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 195 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 195 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 58 from Khordha
  • 35 from Sundargarh
  • 17 from Bargarh
  • 12 from Cuttack
  • 11 from Bolangir
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Puri
  • 14 from State Pool

With another 195 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,687, said the H & FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service
