Another 195 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 195 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

58 from Khordha

35 from Sundargarh

17 from Bargarh

12 from Cuttack

11 from Bolangir

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Nabarangpur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Jajapur

4 from Gajapati

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Rayagada

2 from Anugul

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Puri

14 from State Pool

With another 195 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,17,687, said the H & FW Dept.