Another 192 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 192 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 83 from Khordha
- 14 from Jajapur
- 12 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Mayurbhanj
- 9 from Boudh
- 7 from Anugul
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Gajapati
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Cuttack
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Sonepur
- 19 from State Pool
With another 192 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,728, said the H & FW Dept.