COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Another 192 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 5

Bhubaneswar: Another 192 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 83 from Khordha
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Boudh
  • 7 from Anugul
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 19 from State Pool

With another 192 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,728, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 11091 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen − ten =

Breaking