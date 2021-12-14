Another 192 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 192 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

83 from Khordha

14 from Jajapur

12 from Sundargarh

10 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Boudh

7 from Anugul

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Keonjhar

4 from Gajapati

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Baleswar

3 from Cuttack

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Ganjam

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Sonepur

19 from State Pool

With another 192 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,728, said the H & FW Dept.