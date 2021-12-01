Another 186 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 186 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
72 from Khordha
24 from Cuttack
13 from Mayurbhanj
9 from Puri
8 from Kendrapara
7 from Jajapur
6 from Sambalpur
5 from Baleswar
5 from Gajapati
5 from Sundargarh
3 from Jagatsinghpur
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Dhenkanal
2 from Ganjam
1 from Bargarh
1 from Deogarh
1 from Jharsuguda
1 from Keonjhar
18 from State Pool
With another 203 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,695, said the H & FW Dept.