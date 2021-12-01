Another 186 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 186 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

72 from Khordha

24 from Cuttack

13 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Puri

8 from Kendrapara

7 from Jajapur

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Gajapati

5 from Sundargarh

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Ganjam

1 from Bargarh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Keonjhar

18 from State Pool