Another 174 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 174 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

84 from Khordha

19 from Sambalpur

7 from Cuttack

7 from Jajapur

7 from Sundargarh

5 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Baleswar

3 from Bargarh

3 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Deogarh

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Koraput

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Puri

1 from Sonepur

20 from State Pool

With another 174 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,875, said the H & FW Dept.