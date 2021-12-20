Another 174 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 174 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 84 from Khordha
- 19 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Cuttack
- 7 from Jajapur
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Puri
- 1 from Sonepur
- 20 from State Pool
With another 174 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,875, said the H & FW Dept.