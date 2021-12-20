COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Another 174 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 5

Bhubaneswar: Another 174 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 84 from Khordha
  • 19 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Cuttack
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Puri
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 20 from State Pool

 

With another 174 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,875, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 11375 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × 3 =

Breaking