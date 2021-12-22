Another 174 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 174 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

86 from Khordha

12 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Cuttack

10 from Sambalpur

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Puri

5 from Jajapur

4 from Nayagarh

4 from Sonepur

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

1 from Baleswar

1 from Bargarh

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Koraput

19 from State Pool

With another 174 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,219, said the H & FW Dept.