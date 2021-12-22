Another 174 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 174 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 86 from Khordha
- 12 from Mayurbhanj
- 11 from Cuttack
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Dhenkanal
- 6 from Puri
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Sonepur
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Koraput
- 19 from State Pool
With another 174 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,219, said the H & FW Dept.