Another 171 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 171 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

89 from Khordha

14 from Jajapur

13 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Cuttack

4 from Baleswar

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Puri

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Jagatsinghpur

20 from State Pool

With another 171 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,536, said the H & FW Dept.