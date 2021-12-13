COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 171 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 171 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 89 from Khordha
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 13 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from Cuttack
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Puri
  • 2 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 20 from State Pool

With another 171 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,536, said the H & FW Dept.

