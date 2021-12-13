Another 171 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 171 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 89 from Khordha
- 14 from Jajapur
- 13 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from Cuttack
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Puri
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 20 from State Pool
With another 171 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,536, said the H & FW Dept.