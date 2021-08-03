COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update.
Another 1702 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 9

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,702 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 463 from Khordha
  • 233 from Cuttack
  • 110 from Baleswar
  • 108 from Jajapur
  • 82 from Bhadrak
  • 79 from Anugul
  • 72 from Mayurbhanj
  • 71 from Puri
  • 56 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 51 from Nayagarh
  • 44 from Sundargarh
  • 43 from Dhenkanal
  • 41 from Kendrapara
  • 22 from Keonjhar
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Nuapada
  • 13 from Sonepur
  • 10 from Bargarh
  • 10 from Kandhamal
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 10 from Malkangiri
  • 9 from Boudh
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 8 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Bolangir
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Kalahandi
  • 94 from State Pool

With another 1,702 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,62,088, said the H & FW Dept.

