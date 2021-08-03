Another 1702 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,702 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

463 from Khordha

233 from Cuttack

110 from Baleswar

108 from Jajapur

82 from Bhadrak

79 from Anugul

72 from Mayurbhanj

71 from Puri

56 from Jagatsinghpur

51 from Nayagarh

44 from Sundargarh

43 from Dhenkanal

41 from Kendrapara

22 from Keonjhar

14 from Sambalpur

13 from Nuapada

13 from Sonepur

10 from Bargarh

10 from Kandhamal

10 from Koraput

10 from Malkangiri

9 from Boudh

9 from Deogarh

8 from Ganjam

7 from Bolangir

6 from Rayagada

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Kalahandi

94 from State Pool

With another 1,702 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,62,088, said the H & FW Dept.