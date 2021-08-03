Another 1702 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,702 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 463 from Khordha
- 233 from Cuttack
- 110 from Baleswar
- 108 from Jajapur
- 82 from Bhadrak
- 79 from Anugul
- 72 from Mayurbhanj
- 71 from Puri
- 56 from Jagatsinghpur
- 51 from Nayagarh
- 44 from Sundargarh
- 43 from Dhenkanal
- 41 from Kendrapara
- 22 from Keonjhar
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Nuapada
- 13 from Sonepur
- 10 from Bargarh
- 10 from Kandhamal
- 10 from Koraput
- 10 from Malkangiri
- 9 from Boudh
- 9 from Deogarh
- 8 from Ganjam
- 7 from Bolangir
- 6 from Rayagada
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Kalahandi
- 94 from State Pool
With another 1,702 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,62,088, said the H & FW Dept.