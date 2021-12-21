Another 170 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 170 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, said the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 79 from Khordha
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Cuttack
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Gajapati
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Jajapur
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 23 from State Pool
With another 170 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,045, said the H & FW Dept.