Another 170 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 170 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, said the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

79 from Khordha

15 from Sambalpur

13 from Cuttack

10 from Sundargarh

8 from Gajapati

6 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Jajapur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

23 from State Pool

With another 170 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,045, said the H & FW Dept.