Another 170 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 170 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, said the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 79 from Khordha
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Cuttack
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 23 from State Pool

With another 170 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,43,045, said the H & FW Dept.

