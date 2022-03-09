Another 170 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 170 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

42 from Sambalpur

19 from Gajapati

15 from Jajapur

11 from Baleswar

11 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Sundargarh

10 from Jharsuguda

8 from Khordha

7 from Ganjam

6 from Sonepur

5 from Anugul

5 from Cuttack

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Rayagada

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Nuapada

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Koraput

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Puri

2 from State Pool

With another 170 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,150, said the H & FW Dept.