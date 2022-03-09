Another 170 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 170 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 42 from Sambalpur
- 19 from Gajapati
- 15 from Jajapur
- 11 from Baleswar
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 8 from Khordha
- 7 from Ganjam
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Cuttack
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Nuapada
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Puri
- 2 from State Pool
With another 170 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,150, said the H & FW Dept.