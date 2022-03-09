COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 170 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 170 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 42 from Sambalpur
  • 19 from Gajapati
  • 15 from Jajapur
  • 11 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 8 from Khordha
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Cuttack
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Puri
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 170 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,150, said the H & FW Dept.

