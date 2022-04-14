COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Another 17 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
0 14

Bhubaneswar: Another 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Sambalpur

 

With another 17 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,605, said the H & FW Dept. 

Pragativadi News Service 2913 posts 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twenty − 19 =

Breaking