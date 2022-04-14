Another 17 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

3 from Bolangir

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Jajapur

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Anugul

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nuapada

1 from Sambalpur

With another 17 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,605, said the H & FW Dept.