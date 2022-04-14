Another 17 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 3 from Bolangir
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Jajapur
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Sambalpur
With another 17 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,605, said the H & FW Dept.