Another 17 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,79,017

Bhubaneswar: Another 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Khordha

3 from Nuapada

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Gajapati

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Nayagarh

2 from State Pool

With another 17 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,017, said the H & FW Dept.