Another 17 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,79,017

Bhubaneswar: Another 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Khordha
- 3 from Nuapada
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Gajapati
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 2 from State Pool
With another 17 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,017, said the H & FW Dept.
