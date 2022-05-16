COVID-19 patients
Odisha COVID Update
Another 17 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,79,017

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Khordha
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 17 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,017, said the H & FW Dept.

