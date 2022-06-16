Another 17 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Active Case Tally At 160

Bhubaneswar: Another 17 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

11 from Khordha

2 from Sundargarh

1 from Nuapada

3 from State Pool

With another 17 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,398, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 160 as of now. So far 12,88,737 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.