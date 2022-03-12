Another 163 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 163 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

23 from Khordha

22 from Sundargarh

18 from Sambalpur

14 from Gajapati

12 from Baleswar

12 from Jharsuguda

9 from Cuttack

8 from Anugul

8 from Kendrapara

8 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Koraput

3 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jajapur

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Nuapada

1 from Bargarh

1 from Deogarh

6 from State Pool

With another 163 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,565, said the H & FW Dept.