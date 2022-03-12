Another 163 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 163 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
23 from Khordha
22 from Sundargarh
18 from Sambalpur
14 from Gajapati
12 from Baleswar
12 from Jharsuguda
9 from Cuttack
8 from Anugul
8 from Kendrapara
8 from Mayurbhanj
5 from Koraput
3 from Bolangir
3 from Ganjam
3 from Jajapur
3 from Malkangiri
2 from Kandhamal
2 from Nuapada
1 from Bargarh
1 from Deogarh
6 from State Pool
With another 163 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,565, said the H & FW Dept.