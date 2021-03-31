COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 161 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 161 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 35 from Khordha
  • 25 from Cuttack
  • 22 from Nuapada
  • 12 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Puri
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from State Pool

With another 161 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,091, said the H & FW Dept.

