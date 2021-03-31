Another 161 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 161 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

35 from Khordha

25 from Cuttack

22 from Nuapada

12 from Sundargarh

11 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Ganjam

4 from Baleswar

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Jajapur

4 from Rayagada

3 from Anugul

3 from Bargarh

3 from Bolangir

3 from Deogarh

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Koraput

2 from Puri

2 from Sonepur

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sambalpur

8 from State Pool

With another 161 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,091, said the H & FW Dept.