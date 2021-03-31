Another 161 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 161 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 35 from Khordha
- 25 from Cuttack
- 22 from Nuapada
- 12 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Ganjam
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Deogarh
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Puri
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Sambalpur
- 8 from State Pool
With another 161 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,091, said the H & FW Dept.