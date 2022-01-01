Another 159 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 159 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 86 from Khordha
- 14 from Cuttack
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Deogarh
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Bolangir
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Puri
- 20 from State Pool
With another 159 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,44,962, said the H & FW Dept.