Another 159 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 159 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

86 from Khordha

14 from Cuttack

8 from Sambalpur

6 from Deogarh

5 from Rayagada

4 from Jajapur

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Baleswar

2 from Bolangir

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Puri

20 from State Pool

With another 159 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,44,962, said the H & FW Dept.