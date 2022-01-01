COVID-19 patients
Another 159 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 159 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 86 from Khordha
  • 14 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Puri
  • 20 from State Pool

With another 159 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,44,962, said the H & FW Dept.

