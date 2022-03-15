COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 152 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 152 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 20 from Boudh
  • 14 from Nabarangpur
  • 12 from Jharsuguda
  • 12 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Gajapati
  • 10 from Khordha
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 2 from State Pool

 

With another 152 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,934, said the H & FW Dept.

