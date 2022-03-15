Another 152 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 152 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

20 from Boudh

14 from Nabarangpur

12 from Jharsuguda

12 from Sundargarh

11 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Gajapati

10 from Khordha

9 from Jajapur

9 from Sambalpur

5 from Ganjam

4 from Anugul

4 from Baleswar

4 from Cuttack

4 from Rayagada

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Bolangir

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Koraput

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

2 from State Pool

With another 152 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,934, said the H & FW Dept.