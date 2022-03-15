Another 152 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 152 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 20 from Boudh
- 14 from Nabarangpur
- 12 from Jharsuguda
- 12 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Gajapati
- 10 from Khordha
- 9 from Jajapur
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Cuttack
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 2 from State Pool
With another 152 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,934, said the H & FW Dept.