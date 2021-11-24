Another 151 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 151 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

72 from Khordha

18 from Cuttack

12 from Baleswar

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Jajapur

4 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Rayagada

1 from Ganjam

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

1 from Sundargarh

18 from State Pool

With another 151 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,152, said the H & FW Dept.