Another 151 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 151 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 72 from Khordha
  • 18 from Cuttack
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Sundargarh
  • 18 from State Pool

With another 151 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,152, said the H & FW Dept.

