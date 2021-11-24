Another 151 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 151 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 72 from Khordha
- 18 from Cuttack
- 12 from Baleswar
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Jajapur
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 1 from Sundargarh
- 18 from State Pool
With another 151 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,37,152, said the H & FW Dept.