Another 1503 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1503 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

  • 352 from Sundargarh
  • 191 from Khordha
  • 125 from Nuapada
  • 77 from Sambalpur
  • 68 from Nabarangpur
  • 59 from Bolangir
  • 51 from Bargarh
  • 51 from Cuttack
  • 49 from Keonjhar
  • 49 from Mayurbhanj
  • 46 from Kalahandi
  • 44 from Puri
  • 31 from Ganjam
  • 31 from Rayagada
  • 30 from Bhadrak
  • 29 from Deogarh
  • 27 from Anugul
  • 23 from Jharsuguda
  • 19 from Gajapati
  • 19 from Jajapur
  • 17 from Baleswar
  • 15 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 15 from Sonepur
  • 13 from Nayagarh
  • 7 from Koraput
  • 6 from Malkangiri
  • 5 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 45 from State Pool

With another 1503 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 347637, said the H & FW Dept.

