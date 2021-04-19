Another 1503 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1503 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
- 352 from Sundargarh
- 191 from Khordha
- 125 from Nuapada
- 77 from Sambalpur
- 68 from Nabarangpur
- 59 from Bolangir
- 51 from Bargarh
- 51 from Cuttack
- 49 from Keonjhar
- 49 from Mayurbhanj
- 46 from Kalahandi
- 44 from Puri
- 31 from Ganjam
- 31 from Rayagada
- 30 from Bhadrak
- 29 from Deogarh
- 27 from Anugul
- 23 from Jharsuguda
- 19 from Gajapati
- 19 from Jajapur
- 17 from Baleswar
- 15 from Jagatsinghpur
- 15 from Sonepur
- 13 from Nayagarh
- 7 from Koraput
- 6 from Malkangiri
- 5 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 45 from State Pool
With another 1503 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 347637, said the H & FW Dept.