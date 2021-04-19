Another 1503 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1503 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

352 from Sundargarh

191 from Khordha

125 from Nuapada

77 from Sambalpur

68 from Nabarangpur

59 from Bolangir

51 from Bargarh

51 from Cuttack

49 from Keonjhar

49 from Mayurbhanj

46 from Kalahandi

44 from Puri

31 from Ganjam

31 from Rayagada

30 from Bhadrak

29 from Deogarh

27 from Anugul

23 from Jharsuguda

19 from Gajapati

19 from Jajapur

17 from Baleswar

15 from Jagatsinghpur

15 from Sonepur

13 from Nayagarh

7 from Koraput

6 from Malkangiri

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Kendrapara

45 from State Pool

With another 1503 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 347637, said the H & FW Dept.