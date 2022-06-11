Another 15 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Active Case Tally At 149

Bhubaneswar: Another 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 6 from Khordha
- 5 from Cuttack
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Puri
- 1 from Sambalpur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 15 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,307, said the H&FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 149 as of now. So far 12,88,620 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.
