Another 146 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 146 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 59 from Khordha
  • 19 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Cuttack
  • 7 from Anugul
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 13 from State Pool

With another 146 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,255, said the H & FW Dept.

