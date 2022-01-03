Another 146 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 146 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 59 from Khordha
- 19 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Cuttack
- 7 from Anugul
- 7 from Gajapati
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Rayagada
- 4 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 13 from State Pool
With another 146 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,255, said the H & FW Dept.