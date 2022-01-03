Another 146 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 146 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

59 from Khordha

19 from Sambalpur

13 from Cuttack

7 from Anugul

7 from Gajapati

4 from Jajapur

4 from Rayagada

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Puri

1 from Baleswar

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Mayurbhanj

13 from State Pool

With another 146 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,255, said the H & FW Dept.