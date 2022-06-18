COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
StateBreakingTop News

Another 14 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Mounts To 200

By Pragativadi News Service
49

Bhubaneswar: Another 14 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 9 from Khordha
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 14 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,433, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 200 as of now. So far 12,88,800 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

Pragativadi News Service 5206 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking