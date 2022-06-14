COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 14 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 144

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 14 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 7 from Khordha
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 14 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,351, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 144 as of now. So far 12,88,674 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

