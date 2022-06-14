Another 14 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 144

Bhubaneswar: Another 14 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

7 from Khordha

2 from Baleswar

2 from Cuttack

1 from Sundargarh

2 from State Pool

With another 14 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,351, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 144 as of now. So far 12,88,674 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.