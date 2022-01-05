Another 138 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 138 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

52 from Khordha

24 from Sambalpur

7 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Cuttack

5 from Baleswar

5 from Jajapur

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Puri

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Anugul

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Boudh

2 from Ganjam

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Rayagada

12 from State Pool

With another 138 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,514, said the H & FW Dept.