Another 138 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 138 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 52 from Khordha
- 24 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Jagatsinghpur
- 6 from Cuttack
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Jajapur
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Boudh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Rayagada
- 12 from State Pool
With another 138 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,514, said the H & FW Dept.