Another 138 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 138 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 52 from Khordha
  • 24 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Boudh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 12 from State Pool

With another 138 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,514, said the H & FW Dept.

