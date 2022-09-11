Another 133 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 133 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

36 from Khordha

26 from Sundargarh

14 from Nabarangpur

9 from Bhadrak

8 from Cuttack

6 from Puri

5 from Jajapur

4 from Bargarh

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Nuapada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Ganjam

1 from Koraput

1 from Mayurbhanj

8 from State Pool

With another 133 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,379, said the H & FW Dept.