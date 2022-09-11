Another 133 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 133 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 36 from Khordha
- 26 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Nabarangpur
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Cuttack
- 6 from Puri
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Bargarh
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Nuapada
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 8 from State Pool
With another 133 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,379, said the H & FW Dept.
