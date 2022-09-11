COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 133 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 133 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 36 from Khordha
  • 26 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Nabarangpur
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Cuttack
  • 6 from Puri
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 8 from State Pool

With another 133 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,19,379, said the H & FW Dept.

