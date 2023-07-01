Another 13 Dead Bodies Of Bahanaga Train Accident Released From AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of DNA test result and with coordination with AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and GRP, 13 dead bodies of Bahanaga Train Accident victims have been handed over to the kins of the deceased, today (1st July 2023).

Four dead bodies have been sent to Bihar, Eight to West Bengal. Apart from this, one dead body has been sent to Jharkhand.

Ambulance and Escort vehicle for families have been arranged by Odisha Govt and East Coast Railway, respectively.

Ex-gratia have been paid to the kins of the family members by Railways as announced by Hon’ble PM and Railway Minister.

The process of handing over of the bodies will continue till claimants come, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar.