Another 129 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Cases At 1,490

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 129 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 67 from Khordha
  • 21 from Cuttack
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 5 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jajapur
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 14 from State Pool

With another 129 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,243, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 1,490 as of now. So far 12,90,783 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

