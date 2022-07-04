Another 129 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Cases At 1,490

Bhubaneswar: Another 129 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

67 from Khordha

21 from Cuttack

6 from Baleswar

5 from Rayagada

5 from Sundargarh

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Puri

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jajapur

1 from Nuapada

14 from State Pool

With another 129 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,243, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 1,490 as of now. So far 12,90,783 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.