Another 129 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Cases At 1,490

Bhubaneswar: Another 129 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 67 from Khordha
- 21 from Cuttack
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Rayagada
- 5 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jajapur
- 1 from Nuapada
- 14 from State Pool
With another 129 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,243, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 1,490 as of now. So far 12,90,783 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.
Comments are closed.