Another 1,272 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,272 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

232 from Khordha

124 from Sundargarh

78 from Cuttack

71 from Koraput

65 from Sambalpur

62 from Baleswar

61 from Boudh

53 from Jajapur

51 from Mayurbhanj

49 from Nuapada

41 from Kalahandi

40 from Jagatsinghpur

36 from Puri

35 from Gajapati

27 from Kendrapara

21 from Bargarh

21 from Deogarh

21 from Dhenkanal

19 from Bhadrak

16 from Ganjam

13 from Kandhamal

13 from Nayagarh

12 from Rayagada

12 from Sonepur

10 from Jharsuguda

10 from Keonjhar

8 from Bolangir

8 from Malkangiri

8 from Nabarangpur

6 from Anugul

49 from State Pool

With another 1,272 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,65,843, said the H & FW Dept.