Another 1,272 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,272 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 232 from Khordha
- 124 from Sundargarh
- 78 from Cuttack
- 71 from Koraput
- 65 from Sambalpur
- 62 from Baleswar
- 61 from Boudh
- 53 from Jajapur
- 51 from Mayurbhanj
- 49 from Nuapada
- 41 from Kalahandi
- 40 from Jagatsinghpur
- 36 from Puri
- 35 from Gajapati
- 27 from Kendrapara
- 21 from Bargarh
- 21 from Deogarh
- 21 from Dhenkanal
- 19 from Bhadrak
- 16 from Ganjam
- 13 from Kandhamal
- 13 from Nayagarh
- 12 from Rayagada
- 12 from Sonepur
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Bolangir
- 8 from Malkangiri
- 8 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Anugul
- 49 from State Pool
With another 1,272 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,65,843, said the H & FW Dept.