Another 1,272 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 1,272 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 232 from Khordha
  • 124 from Sundargarh
  • 78 from Cuttack
  • 71 from Koraput
  • 65 from Sambalpur
  • 62 from Baleswar
  • 61 from Boudh
  • 53 from Jajapur
  • 51 from Mayurbhanj
  • 49 from Nuapada
  • 41 from Kalahandi
  • 40 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 36 from Puri
  • 35 from Gajapati
  • 27 from Kendrapara
  • 21 from Bargarh
  • 21 from Deogarh
  • 21 from Dhenkanal
  • 19 from Bhadrak
  • 16 from Ganjam
  • 13 from Kandhamal
  • 13 from Nayagarh
  • 12 from Rayagada
  • 12 from Sonepur
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Keonjhar
  • 8 from Bolangir
  • 8 from Malkangiri
  • 8 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Anugul
  • 49 from State Pool

With another 1,272 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,65,843, said the H & FW Dept.

