Another 1216 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,838

Bhubaneswar: Another 1216 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 301 from Khordha
- 197 from Sundargarh
- 131 from Cuttack
- 102 from Mayurbhanj
- 65 from Sambalpur
- 37 from Sonepur
- 30 from Nayagarh
- 28 from Jharsuguda
- 28 from Kalahandi
- 26 from Jajapur
- 23 from Rayagada
- 22 from Bolangir
- 21 from Nuapada
- 20 from Puri
- 18 from Jagatsinghpur
- 11 from Kandhamal
- 11 from Kendrapara
- 11 from Nabarangpur
- 10 from Deogarh
- 10 from Gajapati
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Koraput
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Ganjam
- 1 from Anugul
- 71 from State Pool
With another 1216 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,92,885, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,838 as of now. So far 13,07,911 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,135 in Odisha.
