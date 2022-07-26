Another 1216 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,838

Bhubaneswar: Another 1216 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

301 from Khordha

197 from Sundargarh

131 from Cuttack

102 from Mayurbhanj

65 from Sambalpur

37 from Sonepur

30 from Nayagarh

28 from Jharsuguda

28 from Kalahandi

26 from Jajapur

23 from Rayagada

22 from Bolangir

21 from Nuapada

20 from Puri

18 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Kandhamal

11 from Kendrapara

11 from Nabarangpur

10 from Deogarh

10 from Gajapati

9 from Bargarh

9 from Keonjhar

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Koraput

4 from Baleswar

4 from Ganjam

1 from Anugul

71 from State Pool

With another 1216 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,92,885, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,838 as of now. So far 13,07,911 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,135 in Odisha.