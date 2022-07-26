COVID-19 patients
Another 1216 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,838

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 1216 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 301 from Khordha
  • 197 from Sundargarh
  • 131 from Cuttack
  • 102 from Mayurbhanj
  • 65 from Sambalpur
  • 37 from Sonepur
  • 30 from Nayagarh
  • 28 from Jharsuguda
  • 28 from Kalahandi
  • 26 from Jajapur
  • 23 from Rayagada
  • 22 from Bolangir
  • 21 from Nuapada
  • 20 from Puri
  • 18 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 11 from Kandhamal
  • 11 from Kendrapara
  • 11 from Nabarangpur
  • 10 from Deogarh
  • 10 from Gajapati
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Keonjhar
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Koraput
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 71 from State Pool

With another 1216 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,92,885, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,838 as of now. So far 13,07,911 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,135 in Odisha.

