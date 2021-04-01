Another 121 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 121 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

20 from Sundargarh

18 from Cuttack

15 from Khordha

9 from Koraput

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Anugul

5 from Jajapur

4 from Bolangir

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Baleswar

2 from Ganjam

2 from Nuapada

2 from Rayagada

1 from Bargarh

1 from Gajapati

3 from State Pool

With another 121 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,212, said the H & FW Dept.