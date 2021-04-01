COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
StateBreakingTop News

Another 121 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 121 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 20 from Sundargarh
  • 18 from Cuttack
  • 15 from Khordha
  • 9 from Koraput
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Sambalpur
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Gajapati
  • 3 from State Pool

With another 121 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,212, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3057 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking