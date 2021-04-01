Another 121 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 121 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 20 from Sundargarh
- 18 from Cuttack
- 15 from Khordha
- 9 from Koraput
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Nuapada
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Gajapati
- 3 from State Pool
With another 121 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,37,212, said the H & FW Dept.