Another 1,151 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; active cases tally at 5,465

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,151 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 308 from Khordha
- 261 from Sundargarh
- 110 from Mayurbhanj
- 77 from Sambalpur
- 63 from Cuttack
- 33 from Bolangir
- 31 from Kandhamal
- 28 from Nuapada
- 26 from Nayagarh
- 22 from Kendrapara
- 21 from Jharsuguda
- 19 from Kalahandi
- 18 from Bargarh
- 18 from Keonjhar
- 15 from Koraput
- 13 from Sonepur
- 9 from Deogarh
- 8 from Jagatsinghpur
- 8 from Puri
- 4 from Baleswar
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Jajapur
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Anugul
- 48 from State Pool
With another 1151 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,00,023, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,465 as of now. So far 13,14,683 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,142 in Odisha.
Comments are closed.