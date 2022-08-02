COVID-19 patients
Another 1,151 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; active cases tally at 5,465

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 1,151 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 308 from Khordha
  • 261 from Sundargarh
  • 110 from Mayurbhanj
  • 77 from Sambalpur
  • 63 from Cuttack
  • 33 from Bolangir
  • 31 from Kandhamal
  • 28 from Nuapada
  • 26 from Nayagarh
  • 22 from Kendrapara
  • 21 from Jharsuguda
  • 19 from Kalahandi
  • 18 from Bargarh
  • 18 from Keonjhar
  • 15 from Koraput
  • 13 from Sonepur
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 8 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 8 from Puri
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 48 from State Pool

With another 1151 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,00,023, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,465 as of now. So far 13,14,683 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,142 in Odisha.

