Another 1,151 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; active cases tally at 5,465

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,151 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

308 from Khordha

261 from Sundargarh

110 from Mayurbhanj

77 from Sambalpur

63 from Cuttack

33 from Bolangir

31 from Kandhamal

28 from Nuapada

26 from Nayagarh

22 from Kendrapara

21 from Jharsuguda

19 from Kalahandi

18 from Bargarh

18 from Keonjhar

15 from Koraput

13 from Sonepur

9 from Deogarh

8 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Puri

4 from Baleswar

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jajapur

2 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

1 from Anugul

48 from State Pool

With another 1151 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,00,023, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,465 as of now. So far 13,14,683 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,142 in Odisha.