Another 11,344 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 11,344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
3166 from Khordha
2136 from Sundargarh
847 from Cuttack
783 from Baleswar
379 from Sambalpur
275 from Mayurbhanj
269 from Puri
234 from Bolangir
210 from Jajapur
194 from Jagatsinghpur
166 from Nabarangpur
157 from Rayagada
155 from Ganjam
154 from Kalahandi
146 from Nayagarh
146 from Sonepur
138 from Bhadrak
136 from Bargarh
136 from Keonjhar
129 from Anugul
117 from Gajapati
110 from Koraput
107 from Jharsuguda
90 from Kendrapara
86 from Boudh
50 from Kandhamal
49 from Malkangiri
39 from Dhenkanal
23 from Deogarh
717 from State Pool
With another 11,344 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,10,767, said the H & FW Dept.