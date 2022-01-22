Another 11,344 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 11,344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

3166 from Khordha

2136 from Sundargarh

847 from Cuttack

783 from Baleswar

379 from Sambalpur

275 from Mayurbhanj

269 from Puri

234 from Bolangir

210 from Jajapur

194 from Jagatsinghpur

166 from Nabarangpur

157 from Rayagada

155 from Ganjam

154 from Kalahandi

146 from Nayagarh

146 from Sonepur

138 from Bhadrak

136 from Bargarh

136 from Keonjhar

129 from Anugul

117 from Gajapati

110 from Koraput

107 from Jharsuguda

90 from Kendrapara

86 from Boudh

50 from Kandhamal

49 from Malkangiri

39 from Dhenkanal

23 from Deogarh

717 from State Pool

With another 11,344 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,10,767, said the H & FW Dept.