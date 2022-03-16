COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 111 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 111 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 16 from Khordha
  • 13 from Gajapati
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from State Pool

With another 111 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,045, said the H & FW Dept.

