Another 111 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 111 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

16 from Khordha

13 from Gajapati

12 from Sambalpur

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Jajapur

7 from Baleswar

7 from Kendrapara

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Anugul

5 from Bolangir

4 from Cuttack

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Koraput

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Deogarh

1 from Mayurbhanj

3 from State Pool

With another 111 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,045, said the H & FW Dept.