Another 111 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 111 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 16 from Khordha
- 13 from Gajapati
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Jajapur
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Bolangir
- 4 from Cuttack
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Koraput
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from State Pool
With another 111 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,045, said the H & FW Dept.