Another 11 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 125

Bhubaneswar: Another 11 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

4 from Ganjam

4 from Khordha

1 from Cuttack

1 from Sundargarh

1 from State Pool

With another 11 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,292, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 125 as of now. So far 12,88,596 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.