Another 108 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

46 from Khordha

17 from Puri

7 from Sambalpur

5 from Cuttack

5 from Jajapur

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Bargarh

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Sundargarh

12 from State Pool

With another 108 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,836, said the H & FW Dept.