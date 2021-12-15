COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 108 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 46 from Khordha
  • 17 from Puri
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from State Pool

With another 108 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,836, said the H & FW Dept.

