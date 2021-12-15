Another 108 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 46 from Khordha
- 17 from Puri
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Cuttack
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Sundargarh
- 12 from State Pool
With another 108 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,836, said the H & FW Dept.