Another 1,078 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,078 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

416 from Khordha

191 from Cuttack

63 from Baleswar

45 from Jajapur

40 from Mayurbhanj

33 from Jagatsinghpur

29 from Nayagarh

25 from Puri

24 from Kendrapara

17 from Dhenkanal

12 from Bhadrak

10 from Bargarh

10 from Bolangir

10 from Sundargarh

9 from Keonjhar

8 from Anugul

7 from Ganjam

7 from Malkangiri

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Deogarh

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Gajapati

2 from Koraput

2 from Nuapada

96 from State Pool

With another 1,078 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,85,302, said the H & FW Dept.