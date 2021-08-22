Another 1,078 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,078 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
416 from Khordha
191 from Cuttack
63 from Baleswar
45 from Jajapur
40 from Mayurbhanj
33 from Jagatsinghpur
29 from Nayagarh
25 from Puri
24 from Kendrapara
17 from Dhenkanal
12 from Bhadrak
10 from Bargarh
10 from Bolangir
10 from Sundargarh
9 from Keonjhar
8 from Anugul
7 from Ganjam
7 from Malkangiri
6 from Sambalpur
5 from Deogarh
4 from Jharsuguda
4 from Kandhamal
3 from Gajapati
2 from Koraput
2 from Nuapada
96 from State Pool
With another 1,078 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,85,302, said the H & FW Dept.