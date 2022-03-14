Another 107 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 107 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

24 from Gajapati

13 from Bolangir

11 from Jharsuguda

10 from Khordha

7 from Kendrapara

6 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Ganjam

5 from Jajapur

5 from Sambalpur

5 from Sundargarh

4 from Cuttack

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Deogarh

2 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Nuapada

1 from Puri

1 from Rayagada

2 from State Pool

With another 107 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,782, said the H & FW Dept.