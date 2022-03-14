Another 107 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 107 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 24 from Gajapati
- 13 from Bolangir
- 11 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Khordha
- 7 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Jajapur
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Cuttack
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Puri
- 1 from Rayagada
- 2 from State Pool
With another 107 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,782, said the H & FW Dept.