Another 107 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 107 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 24 from Gajapati
  • 13 from Bolangir
  • 11 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Khordha
  • 7 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Puri
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 2 from State Pool

 

With another 107 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,782, said the H & FW Dept.

