COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
BreakingTop News

Another 1066 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,945

By Pragativadi News Service
71

Bhubaneswar: Another 1066 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 296 from Khordha
  • 174 from Sundargarh
  • 109 from Cuttack
  • 97 from Mayurbhanj
  • 70 from Sambalpur
  • 42 from Sonepur
  • 33 from Nayagarh
  • 24 from Puri
  • 18 from Jharsuguda
  • 13 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 13 from Jajapur
  • 13 from Kendrapara
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Rayagada
  • 11 from Bolangir
  • 10 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Nabarangpur
  • 9 from Kalahandi
  • 9 from Kandhamal
  • 9 from Koraput
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 70 from State Pool

With another 1066 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,93,951, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,945 as of now. So far 13,09,085 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,136 in Odisha.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6896 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking