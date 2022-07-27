Another 1066 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,945

Bhubaneswar: Another 1066 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

296 from Khordha

174 from Sundargarh

109 from Cuttack

97 from Mayurbhanj

70 from Sambalpur

42 from Sonepur

33 from Nayagarh

24 from Puri

18 from Jharsuguda

13 from Jagatsinghpur

13 from Jajapur

13 from Kendrapara

12 from Baleswar

12 from Rayagada

11 from Bolangir

10 from Keonjhar

10 from Nabarangpur

9 from Kalahandi

9 from Kandhamal

9 from Koraput

4 from Anugul

3 from Deogarh

3 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

70 from State Pool

With another 1066 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,93,951, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,945 as of now. So far 13,09,085 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,136 in Odisha.