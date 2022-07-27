Another 1066 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,945

Bhubaneswar: Another 1066 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 296 from Khordha
- 174 from Sundargarh
- 109 from Cuttack
- 97 from Mayurbhanj
- 70 from Sambalpur
- 42 from Sonepur
- 33 from Nayagarh
- 24 from Puri
- 18 from Jharsuguda
- 13 from Jagatsinghpur
- 13 from Jajapur
- 13 from Kendrapara
- 12 from Baleswar
- 12 from Rayagada
- 11 from Bolangir
- 10 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Nabarangpur
- 9 from Kalahandi
- 9 from Kandhamal
- 9 from Koraput
- 4 from Anugul
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Gajapati
- 2 from Ganjam
- 70 from State Pool
With another 1066 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,93,951, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,945 as of now. So far 13,09,085 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,136 in Odisha.
