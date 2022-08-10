COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 1055 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
52

Bhubaneswar: Another 1055 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 220 from Sundargarh
  • 145 from Khordha
  • 110 from Rayagada
  • 69 from Boudh
  • 62 from Sambalpur
  • 55 from Mayurbhanj
  • 55 from Bolangir
  • 36 from Bargarh
  • 33 from Nabarangpur
  • 28 from Sonepur
  • 24 from Kandhamal
  • 23 from Nuapada
  • 20 from Cuttack
  • 19 from Nayagarh
  • 18 from Jharsuguda
  • 17 from Kalahandi
  • 16 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 10 from Puri
  • 8 from Deogarh
  • 8 from Keonjhar
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Koraput
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 27 from State Pool

With another 1055 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,07,304, said the H & FW Dept.

