Another 1055 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1055 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

220 from Sundargarh

145 from Khordha

110 from Rayagada

69 from Boudh

62 from Sambalpur

55 from Mayurbhanj

55 from Bolangir

36 from Bargarh

33 from Nabarangpur

28 from Sonepur

24 from Kandhamal

23 from Nuapada

20 from Cuttack

19 from Nayagarh

18 from Jharsuguda

17 from Kalahandi

16 from Baleswar

12 from Bhadrak

10 from Jajapur

10 from Puri

8 from Deogarh

8 from Keonjhar

7 from Ganjam

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Koraput

5 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Gajapati

27 from State Pool

With another 1055 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,07,304, said the H & FW Dept.