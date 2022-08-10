Another 1055 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1055 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 220 from Sundargarh
- 145 from Khordha
- 110 from Rayagada
- 69 from Boudh
- 62 from Sambalpur
- 55 from Mayurbhanj
- 55 from Bolangir
- 36 from Bargarh
- 33 from Nabarangpur
- 28 from Sonepur
- 24 from Kandhamal
- 23 from Nuapada
- 20 from Cuttack
- 19 from Nayagarh
- 18 from Jharsuguda
- 17 from Kalahandi
- 16 from Baleswar
- 12 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Jajapur
- 10 from Puri
- 8 from Deogarh
- 8 from Keonjhar
- 7 from Ganjam
- 7 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Koraput
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Gajapati
- 27 from State Pool
With another 1055 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,07,304, said the H & FW Dept.
