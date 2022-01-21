Odisha
Another 10,390 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally nears 11 lakh

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 10,390 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 2610 from Khordha
  • 1944 from Sundargarh
  • 944 from Cuttack
  • 509 from Baleswar
  • 500 from Sambalpur
  • 376 from Mayurbhanj
  • 308 from Bolangir
  • 271 from Puri
  • 214 from Nayagarh
  • 195 from Rayagada
  • 191 from Jajapur
  • 151 from Sonepur
  • 144 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 144 from Kalahandi
  • 144 from Nabarangpur
  • 138 from Ganjam
  • 136 from Koraput
  • 128 from Jharsuguda
  • 124 from Keonjhar
  • 106 from Gajapati
  • 101 from Bhadrak
  • 100 from Anugul
  • 84 from Bargarh
  • 82 from Malkangiri
  • 71 from Kendrapara
  • 44 from Dhenkanal
  • 41 from Kandhamal
  • 23 from Deogarh
  • 567 from State Pool

With another 10,390 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,99,423, said the H & FW Dept.

