Another 10,390 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally nears 11 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,390 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

2610 from Khordha

1944 from Sundargarh

944 from Cuttack

509 from Baleswar

500 from Sambalpur

376 from Mayurbhanj

308 from Bolangir

271 from Puri

214 from Nayagarh

195 from Rayagada

191 from Jajapur

151 from Sonepur

144 from Jagatsinghpur

144 from Kalahandi

144 from Nabarangpur

138 from Ganjam

136 from Koraput

128 from Jharsuguda

124 from Keonjhar

106 from Gajapati

101 from Bhadrak

100 from Anugul

84 from Bargarh

82 from Malkangiri

71 from Kendrapara

44 from Dhenkanal

41 from Kandhamal

23 from Deogarh

567 from State Pool

With another 10,390 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,99,423, said the H & FW Dept.