Another 10,390 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally nears 11 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,390 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 2610 from Khordha
- 1944 from Sundargarh
- 944 from Cuttack
- 509 from Baleswar
- 500 from Sambalpur
- 376 from Mayurbhanj
- 308 from Bolangir
- 271 from Puri
- 214 from Nayagarh
- 195 from Rayagada
- 191 from Jajapur
- 151 from Sonepur
- 144 from Jagatsinghpur
- 144 from Kalahandi
- 144 from Nabarangpur
- 138 from Ganjam
- 136 from Koraput
- 128 from Jharsuguda
- 124 from Keonjhar
- 106 from Gajapati
- 101 from Bhadrak
- 100 from Anugul
- 84 from Bargarh
- 82 from Malkangiri
- 71 from Kendrapara
- 44 from Dhenkanal
- 41 from Kandhamal
- 23 from Deogarh
- 567 from State Pool
With another 10,390 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,99,423, said the H & FW Dept.