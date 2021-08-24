COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 1035 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 1,035 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 391 from Khordha
  • 130 from Cuttack
  • 72 from Jajapur
  • 65 from Baleswar
  • 39 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 30 from Bhadrak
  • 26 from Mayurbhanj
  • 22 from Anugul
  • 22 from Dhenkanal
  • 19 from Puri
  • 18 from Nayagarh
  • 17 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Keonjhar
  • 11 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Kandhamal
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 8 from Bolangir
  • 8 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Malkangiri
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 82 from State Pool

With another 1,035 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,87,369, said the H & FW Dept.

Breaking