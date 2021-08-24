Another 1035 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,035 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

391 from Khordha

130 from Cuttack

72 from Jajapur

65 from Baleswar

39 from Jagatsinghpur

30 from Bhadrak

26 from Mayurbhanj

22 from Anugul

22 from Dhenkanal

19 from Puri

18 from Nayagarh

17 from Sundargarh

14 from Keonjhar

11 from Bargarh

9 from Kandhamal

9 from Kendrapara

8 from Bolangir

8 from Ganjam

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Deogarh

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Malkangiri

4 from Koraput

4 from Nabarangpur

2 from Sonepur

1 from Boudh

1 from Nuapada

1 from Rayagada

82 from State Pool

With another 1,035 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,87,369, said the H & FW Dept.