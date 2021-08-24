Another 1035 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,035 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 391 from Khordha
- 130 from Cuttack
- 72 from Jajapur
- 65 from Baleswar
- 39 from Jagatsinghpur
- 30 from Bhadrak
- 26 from Mayurbhanj
- 22 from Anugul
- 22 from Dhenkanal
- 19 from Puri
- 18 from Nayagarh
- 17 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Keonjhar
- 11 from Bargarh
- 9 from Kandhamal
- 9 from Kendrapara
- 8 from Bolangir
- 8 from Ganjam
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Deogarh
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Malkangiri
- 4 from Koraput
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Rayagada
- 82 from State Pool
With another 1,035 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,87,369, said the H & FW Dept.