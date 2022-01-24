Odisha
COVID Update
Top NewsBreakingState

Another 10,309 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, recovery tally at 11,31,917

By Haraprasad Das
0 1

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,309 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 3115 from Khordha
  • 1415 from Sundargarh
  • 749 from Cuttack
  • 433 from Baleswar
  • 393 from Mayurbhanj
  • 372 from Rayagada
  • 302 from Sambalpur
  • 226 from Bolangir
  • 210 from Jajapur
  • 208 from Koraput
  • 199 from Nayagarh
  • 194 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 185 from Kalahandi
  • 159 from Nabarangpur
  • 141 from Puri
  • 139 from Anugul
  • 119 from Kendrapara
  • 116 from Ganjam
  • 116 from Sonepur
  • 111 from Jharsuguda
  • 107 from Dhenkanal
  • 102 from Bargarh
  • 99 from Bhadrak
  • 99 from Keonjhar
  • 63 from Gajapati
  • 63 from Malkangiri
  • 51 from Kandhamal
  • 44 from Deogarh
  • 23 from Nuapada
  • 18 from Boudh
  • 738 from State Pool

With another 10,309 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,31,917, said the H & FW Dept.

Haraprasad Das 12961 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

12 + 17 =

Breaking