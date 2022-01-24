Another 10,309 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, recovery tally at 11,31,917

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,309 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 3115 from Khordha
- 1415 from Sundargarh
- 749 from Cuttack
- 433 from Baleswar
- 393 from Mayurbhanj
- 372 from Rayagada
- 302 from Sambalpur
- 226 from Bolangir
- 210 from Jajapur
- 208 from Koraput
- 199 from Nayagarh
- 194 from Jagatsinghpur
- 185 from Kalahandi
- 159 from Nabarangpur
- 141 from Puri
- 139 from Anugul
- 119 from Kendrapara
- 116 from Ganjam
- 116 from Sonepur
- 111 from Jharsuguda
- 107 from Dhenkanal
- 102 from Bargarh
- 99 from Bhadrak
- 99 from Keonjhar
- 63 from Gajapati
- 63 from Malkangiri
- 51 from Kandhamal
- 44 from Deogarh
- 23 from Nuapada
- 18 from Boudh
- 738 from State Pool
With another 10,309 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,31,917, said the H & FW Dept.