Another 10,309 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, recovery tally at 11,31,917

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,309 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

3115 from Khordha

1415 from Sundargarh

749 from Cuttack

433 from Baleswar

393 from Mayurbhanj

372 from Rayagada

302 from Sambalpur

226 from Bolangir

210 from Jajapur

208 from Koraput

199 from Nayagarh

194 from Jagatsinghpur

185 from Kalahandi

159 from Nabarangpur

141 from Puri

139 from Anugul

119 from Kendrapara

116 from Ganjam

116 from Sonepur

111 from Jharsuguda

107 from Dhenkanal

102 from Bargarh

99 from Bhadrak

99 from Keonjhar

63 from Gajapati

63 from Malkangiri

51 from Kandhamal

44 from Deogarh

23 from Nuapada

18 from Boudh

738 from State Pool

With another 10,309 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,31,917, said the H & FW Dept.