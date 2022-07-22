COVID-19 patients
Odisha COVID Update
Another 1,029 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 6,216

By Pragativadi News Service
67

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,029 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 363 from Khordha
  • 135 from Cuttack
  • 111 from Sundargarh
  • 59 from Mayurbhanj
  • 58 from Sambalpur
  • 32 from Sonepur
  • 28 from Puri
  • 27 from Nayagarh
  • 20 from Baleswar
  • 20 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 19 from Jajpur
  • 14 from Jharsuguda
  • 14 from Kalahandi
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 76 from State Pool

With another 1026 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,88,970, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,216 as of now. So far 13,04,369 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.

