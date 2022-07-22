Another 1,029 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 6,216

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,029 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 363 from Khordha
- 135 from Cuttack
- 111 from Sundargarh
- 59 from Mayurbhanj
- 58 from Sambalpur
- 32 from Sonepur
- 28 from Puri
- 27 from Nayagarh
- 20 from Baleswar
- 20 from Jagatsinghpur
- 19 from Jajpur
- 14 from Jharsuguda
- 14 from Kalahandi
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 9 from Rayagada
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Koraput
- 1 from Bargarh
- 76 from State Pool
With another 1026 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,88,970, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,216 as of now. So far 13,04,369 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.
