Another 1,029 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 6,216

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,029 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

363 from Khordha

135 from Cuttack

111 from Sundargarh

59 from Mayurbhanj

58 from Sambalpur

32 from Sonepur

28 from Puri

27 from Nayagarh

20 from Baleswar

20 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Jajpur

14 from Jharsuguda

14 from Kalahandi

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Rayagada

8 from Kendrapara

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Anugul

4 from Ganjam

3 from Koraput

1 from Bargarh

76 from State Pool

With another 1026 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,88,970, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,216 as of now. So far 13,04,369 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.