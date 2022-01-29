Another 10,267 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,267 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

3829 from Khordha

932 from Sundargarh

766 from Cuttack

462 from Kalahandi

290 from Baleswar

289 from Jajapur

218 from Bolangir

194 from Nuapada

179 from Mayurbhanj

167 from Nabarangpur

166 from Nayagarh

145 from Bargarh

145 from Puri

144 from Jagatsinghpur

143 from Anugul

129 from Koraput

128 from Bhadrak

125 from Sambalpur

108 from Kendrapara

105 from Kandhamal

101 from Keonjhar

99 from Jharsuguda

99 from Malkangiri

96 from Gajapati

79 from Sonepur

62 from Ganjam

55 from Deogarh

55 from Rayagada

42 from Boudh

38 from Dhenkanal

877 from State Pool

With another 10,267 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,84,174, said the H & FW Dept.