Another 10,267 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,267 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 3829 from Khordha
- 932 from Sundargarh
- 766 from Cuttack
- 462 from Kalahandi
- 290 from Baleswar
- 289 from Jajapur
- 218 from Bolangir
- 194 from Nuapada
- 179 from Mayurbhanj
- 167 from Nabarangpur
- 166 from Nayagarh
- 145 from Bargarh
- 145 from Puri
- 144 from Jagatsinghpur
- 143 from Anugul
- 129 from Koraput
- 128 from Bhadrak
- 125 from Sambalpur
- 108 from Kendrapara
- 105 from Kandhamal
- 101 from Keonjhar
- 99 from Jharsuguda
- 99 from Malkangiri
- 96 from Gajapati
- 79 from Sonepur
- 62 from Ganjam
- 55 from Deogarh
- 55 from Rayagada
- 42 from Boudh
- 38 from Dhenkanal
- 877 from State Pool
With another 10,267 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,84,174, said the H & FW Dept.