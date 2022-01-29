Odisha
Another 10,267 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,267 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 3829 from Khordha
  • 932 from Sundargarh
  • 766 from Cuttack
  • 462 from Kalahandi
  • 290 from Baleswar
  • 289 from Jajapur
  • 218 from Bolangir
  • 194 from Nuapada
  • 179 from Mayurbhanj
  • 167 from Nabarangpur
  • 166 from Nayagarh
  • 145 from Bargarh
  • 145 from Puri
  • 144 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 143 from Anugul
  • 129 from Koraput
  • 128 from Bhadrak
  • 125 from Sambalpur
  • 108 from Kendrapara
  • 105 from Kandhamal
  • 101 from Keonjhar
  • 99 from Jharsuguda
  • 99 from Malkangiri
  • 96 from Gajapati
  • 79 from Sonepur
  • 62 from Ganjam
  • 55 from Deogarh
  • 55 from Rayagada
  • 42 from Boudh
  • 38 from Dhenkanal
  • 877 from State Pool

With another 10,267 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11,84,174, said the H & FW Dept.

