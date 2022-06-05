COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 10 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; active cases tally at 90

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 10 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 4 from Khordha
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Sundargarh
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 10 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,245, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 90 as of now. So far 12,88,504 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

