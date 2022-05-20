COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 10 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 10 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 4 from Khordha
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from State Pool

With aother 10 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,062, said the H&FW Dept.

