Another 10 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 10 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 4 from Khordha
- 2 from Gajapati
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from State Pool
With aother 10 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,062, said the H&FW Dept.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 20, 2022
