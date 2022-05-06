Another 10 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 10 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 2 from Khordha
- 2 from Rayagada
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Jajapur
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from State Pool
With another 10 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,849, said the H&FW Dept.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 6, 2022
