Another 1.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1475 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 440 from Khordha
  • 180 from Cuttack
  • 146 from Puri
  • 106 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 97 from Baleswar
  • 77 from Jajapur
  • 49 from Bhadrak
  • 40 from Mayurbhanj
  • 32 from Nayagarh
  • 31 from Anugul
  • 24 from Sundargarh
  • 23 from Dhenkanal
  • 20 from Kandhamal
  • 20 from Keonjhar
  • 18 from Kendrapara
  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Sonepur
  • 9 from Nabarangpur
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Koraput
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Boudh
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 92 from State Pool

With another 1475 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,71,391, said the H & FW Dept.

