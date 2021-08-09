Another 1.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1475 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

440 from Khordha

180 from Cuttack

146 from Puri

106 from Jagatsinghpur

97 from Baleswar

77 from Jajapur

49 from Bhadrak

40 from Mayurbhanj

32 from Nayagarh

31 from Anugul

24 from Sundargarh

23 from Dhenkanal

20 from Kandhamal

20 from Keonjhar

18 from Kendrapara

11 from Sambalpur

11 from Sonepur

9 from Nabarangpur

9 from Rayagada

8 from Deogarh

7 from Ganjam

7 from Koraput

6 from Gajapati

6 from Malkangiri

2 from Bargarh

2 from Boudh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Jharsuguda

92 from State Pool

With another 1475 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,71,391, said the H & FW Dept.