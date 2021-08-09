Another 1.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1475 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 440 from Khordha
- 180 from Cuttack
- 146 from Puri
- 106 from Jagatsinghpur
- 97 from Baleswar
- 77 from Jajapur
- 49 from Bhadrak
- 40 from Mayurbhanj
- 32 from Nayagarh
- 31 from Anugul
- 24 from Sundargarh
- 23 from Dhenkanal
- 20 from Kandhamal
- 20 from Keonjhar
- 18 from Kendrapara
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Sonepur
- 9 from Nabarangpur
- 9 from Rayagada
- 8 from Deogarh
- 7 from Ganjam
- 7 from Koraput
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Boudh
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 92 from State Pool
With another 1475 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,71,391, said the H & FW Dept.