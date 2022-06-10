Anocovax: India launches its first COVID-19 vaccine for animals

New Delhi: Not just humans, now animals can too be vaccinated against Covid-19 as India on Thursday launched the country’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Anocovax for animals. The vaccine, developed by Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC) is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta (COVID-19) vaccine for animals. The immunity induced by Anocovax neutralises both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said in a statement. It is also safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice, and bunnies, according to the company.

“It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccine and diagnostic kits for animals developed by the ICAR-NRC. ”

Besides Anocovac, Tomar launched the ‘CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit’ a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines.

“There are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same. No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in canines are available in the market,” the ICAR said.

Surra ELISA kit, a suitable diagnostic assay for ‘Trypanosoma evansi’ infection in multiple animal species, was also launched.

Surra is a haemoprotozoan disease caused by Trypanosoma evansi that affects a variety of cattle species. The illness is found in all of India’s agro-climatic regions. Surra is predicted to cost India ₹44,740 million in annual cattle productivity losses, according to the ICAR.

The minister also launched the Equine DNA parentage testing kit, which is a powerful genomic technology for parentage analysis among horses.

ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Atul Chaturvedi, and ICAR Deputy Director General (Animal Science) Bhupendra Nath Tripathi were also present.

ICAR is the country’s premier agri-research institute that functions under the Union Agriculture Ministry.