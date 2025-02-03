The Khandagiri Mela and Jatra, often referred to as the Kumbha Mela of Bhubaneswar, is set to begin on Tuesday.

This 12-day fair showcases local culture, commerce, and spirituality, attracting visitors from across Odisha.

Highlights include Jatra performances, the sale of regional commodities, and the presence of sadhus and religious personalities.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is prioritizing sustainable lighting, drinking water, and sanitation for the event.

Jatra performances are a major highlight of this fair. The origin of the Khandagiri Mela dates back to the gathering of sadhus at the Khandagiri and Udayagiri hills, giving the event a deep spiritual significance.

The organisers, working closely with local mutts and government agencies, are making an effort to ensure the seamless functioning of the fair, offering a memorable experience for everyone who attends.

A key ritual this year will be the Holy Water from the “Gupta Ganga” spring within the caves, marking a special moment in the spiritual celebrations of Khandagiri Mela 2025.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil reviewed the preparations and arrangements at the Khandagiri. He has warned the Jatra groups that no obscene dance will be tolerated at the Khandagiri Mela and anyone violating these norms will face stern actions.