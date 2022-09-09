Annual Bird Census Kicks Off In Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park

New Delhi: The annual bird census began in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara, informed Kanika Range Officer Manas Kumar Das.

According to reports, three teams were deployed in the annual census of birds in five ranges of the national park. Each of the three teams will consist of four members.

The bird counting will continue till September 12 said reliable reports. The Forest officials are likely to submit the tally on September 12.

The census will be carried out on Laxmi Prasad, Durga Prasad and Mathaadia sides of Bhitarkanika, further said reports.

The local birds of different species shall be counted this time said officials.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Park was closed for tourists/visitors for the census in waterbodies inside and outside the wildlife sanctuary.